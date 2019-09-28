Your PAN card may become useless if you don't link it to Aadhaar before Sep 30

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 28: Your Permanent Account Number (PAN) may turn useless if you fail to link it with Aadhaar number within the deadline of September 30.

According to Sub-section (2) of section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, all such PAN cards not linked with Aadhaar will become "inoperative". This means, such cards will not be treated as being in use.

However, the government is yet to clarify about the term "inoperative".

Further the full budget that came up after the elections in July this year said,"In order to protect validity of transactions previously carried out through such PAN, it is proposed to amend the said proviso so as to provide that if a person fails to intimate the Aadhaar number, the PAN allotted to such person shall be made inoperative in the prescribed manner."

Earlier, The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) of Ministry of Finance had issued a notification clarifying that the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking was extended till September 30, 2019.

"It has been reported in some sections of the media that those PANs which are not linked with Aadhaar number by 31.03.2019 may be invalidated. The matter has been considered by the Central Government and now the cut-off date for intimating the Aadhaar number and linking PAN with Aadhaar is 30.09.2019, unless specifically exempted, " the CBDT statement said.

"Notwithstanding the last date of intimating/linking of Aadhaar Number with PAN being 30.09.2019, it is also made clear that w.e.f. 01.04.2019, it is mandatory to quote and link Aadhaar number while filing the return of income, unless specifically exempted," CBDT had said.

The deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking has been extended several times in past. This time around any extension to the PAN-aadhaar linking deadline is unlikely to be made.