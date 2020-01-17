XAT result 2020 expected next week

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 17: The XAT result 2020 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The Xavier Aptitude Test was conducted on January 5 2020. The official answer key was released on January 9 2020 along with the candidate response sheet.

It is expected that the results would be declared in the third week of January 2020. However some reports say that the latest that the results could be declared is in the 4th week of January 2020. The results once declared will be available on xatonline.in.

How to download XAT Result 2020:

Go to xatonline.org

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout