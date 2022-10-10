World Mental Health Day 2022: Theme, significance or its importance

New Delhi, Oct 10: World Mental Health Day is observed on 10 October every year. World Federation for Mental Health announced 10th October as World Mental Health Day in 1992 and celebrates it with a new theme every year. This year, the theme or rather the slogan for 2022's celebration of World Mental health Day is "'Make mental health & well-being for all a global priority'.

Mental health is an integral part of health; it is more than the absence of mental illnesses. It is the foundation for well-being and effective functioning of individuals. It includes mental well-being, prevention of mental disorders, treatment and rehabilitation.

World Mental Health Day 2022: Significance

The overall objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.The Day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.

World Mental Health Day 2022: Theme

Whilst the pandemic has, and continues to, take its toll on our mental health, the ability to reconnect through World Mental Health Day 2022 will provide us with an opportunity to re-kindle our efforts to protect and improve mental health.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a global crisis for mental health, fueling short- and long-term stresses and undermining the mental health of millions. Estimates put the rise in both anxiety and depressive disorders at more than 25% during the first year of the pandemic. At the same time, mental health services have been severely disrupted and the treatment gap for mental health conditions has widened.

According to WHO, the burden of mental health problems in India is 2443 disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) per 100 00 population; the age-adjusted suicide rate per 100 000 population is 21.1. The economic loss due to mental health conditions, between 2012-2030, is estimated at USD 1.03 trillion.

National Mental Health Programme (NMHP)

The Government has launched the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) in 1982, with the following objectives:

To ensure the availability and accessibility of minimum mental healthcare for all in the foreseeable future, particularly to the most vulnerable and underprivileged sections of the population;

To encourage the application of mental health knowledge in general healthcare and in social development; and

To promote community participation in the mental health service development and to stimulate efforts towards self-help in the community.

The District Mental Health Program (DMHP) was launched under NMHP in the year 1996 (in IX Five Year Plan). The DMHP was based on 'Bellary Model' with the following components:

Early detection & treatment.

Training: imparting short term training to general physicians for diagnosis and treatment of common mental illnesses with limited number of drugs under guidance of specialist. The Health workers are being trained in identifying mentally ill persons.

IEC: Public awareness generation.

Monitoring: the purpose is for simple Record Keeping.