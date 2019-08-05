  • search
    Will RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 be released this week?

    New Delhi, Aug 05: The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 is expected to be soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The RRB had said that the dates for the exam and RRB NTPC exam 2019 would be announced after the Paramedical Exam is completed. Now that the exam has been completed, the RRB will declare the results.

    Quoting officials several reports said that the admit card would be declared this week. The board had said that the exam would be conducted four days after the admit card is released.

    Before releasing the exam dates, the RRB will activate the NTPC application status. Once this link is activated candidates will be able to check if their applications are rejected or accepted. If the applications are accepted, then candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination.

    The exam would have two stages, a CBT followed by a skill test. This would be followed by document verification and a medical examination. The admit card once released will be available on the regional websites of the RRB.

    Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 7:55 [IST]
