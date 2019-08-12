Will RRB JE Result 2018 be declared this week? List of websites to download

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 12: The RRB JE Result 2018 is yet to be declared. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

It may be recalled that the RRB had released the provisional answer key on July 111 and the final answer key on July 25. The prelims exam was held from May 22 to June 2.

However there has been no update on when the results would be declared. There are reports that suggest that the result will be declared this week, but there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

The exam was held to fill in as many as 13,538 vacancies. While some websites said that the results would be declared on August 7, officials had said that it was unlikely. The result will be declared next week.

It must also be noted that the RRB would conduct the JE Stage 2 exam in the last week of August or first week of September. Those candidates shortlisted will be based on normalised marks obtained by them in the CBT-1 exam. At least 2 lakh candidates would be shortlisted for the CBT-2 exam. These candidates will then appear for the RRB JE Stage 3 round. This process would then be followed by the document verification round. The result once declared will be available on rrbcdg.gov.in.

Direct link to download RRB JE Result 2019: http://rrbcdg.gov.in/result-notice.php

RRB JE Result 2019: Full list of regional websites to download:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in