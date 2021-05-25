YouTube
    Will lunar eclipse on May 26 trigger tidal waves? Is it linked to cyclone?

    New Delhi, May 25: The partial lunar eclipse on May 26 will not trigger any tidal waves and cannot be linked to the cyclone that is in the forecast, a senior astrophysicist has said.

    People can be deprived of witnessing the cosmic phenomenon if the sky is overcast, Director of MP Birla Planetarium Debiprasad Duari told PTI.

    If there is any swelling of rivers and water bodies or high tide in the sea that cannot be linked with any planetary positions, he said.

    "If there is a flooding of areas or swelling of water bodies that will be due to storm surge which is typical of such cyclonic formation caused by the system," he said.

    A low-pressure area is very likely to form over North Andaman Sea and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal on May 22 and intensify into a cyclonic storm that may hit the West Bengal-Odisha coasts around May 26 evening, the weather department said.

