Why has CUSAT exams 2022 been postponed: Update on new date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 25: The CUSAT exam 2022 has been postponed. The revised dates will be made available on the official website soon.

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) said, "it is hereby notified that all University Examinations except the final semester examinations scheduled to be held from 24.05.2022 to 31.05.2022 stands postponed. The revised date of examinations will be announced later."

Reports said that the decision was made in view often rampant spread of ever in the university hostels.

Due to this the hostels on the campus were shut and offline classes suspended.

The district medical officer V Jayashree who visited the campus said that there was no need to panic as none of the students are critical.

The exams were scheduled to be held between May 24 and May 31. The university would however conduct the final year undergraduate and postgraduate exam as per schedule.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 10:09 [IST]