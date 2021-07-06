YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Where to check SRMJEE Result 2021

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 05: The SRMJEE Result 2021 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    Where to check SRMJEE Result 2021

    The exam was held on June 29, 30 and July 1. Conduct of exam and Joint Counseling will be as per UGC, AICTE, and Government," the university said. SRMJEE is held for admission to B.Tech programme offered in the SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), SRM University in Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University in Andhra Pradesh. The results are available on srmist.edu.in.

    Direct link to check SRMJEE Result 2021: https://applications.srmist.edu.in/btech

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 12:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X