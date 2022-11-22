West Central Railway recruitment 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility, pay scale

Delhi nursery admissions: First list to be announced on January 6

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 22: Railway Jobs: The West Central Railway (WCR) has invited applications to fill up a total of 2521 vacant slots for the apprenticeship. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of WCR.

The last date to apply for West Central Railway posts is 17 December 2022.

West Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Aspiring candidates must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks, in aggregate, from a recognised Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

The candidates applying for West Central Railway jobs should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

West Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Selection will be done on the basis of the merit.

West Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates belonging to general category must pay a fee is Rs 100. SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, and Women are exepmted from application fee.

West Central Railway Apprentice Salary

If selected, candidates will be paid a stipend during their training as per existing rules.

West Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Go to the website of WCR - wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

Click on the Recruitment-Railway Recruitment Cell-Engagement of Act Apprentice for 2022-23.

Click on 'Apply Online' and enter required details.

Complete application form, pay fee and submit.

Take a printout of the online application.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 23:01 [IST]