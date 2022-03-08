West Bengal HS Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 exam 2022 dates revised

New Delhi, Mar 08: The West Bengal HS Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 exam 2022 dates have been revised. More details are available on the official website.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education revised the dates for some Class 12 papers to avoid a clash to the JEE (Main) Exam. "For the greater interest and convenience of the candidates who will be attempting JEE Main along with HS exam, the council has rescheduled dates of the examination," the HS Council said in a statement. The JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held between April 16 and 21.

The Chemistry paper which was scheduled to be held on April 16 will now be conducted on April 13. Statistics, Geography, Economics, Journalism and Mass Communication, Philosophy, Sociology are the exams that have been revised.

The WBSHSE president, Chiranjib Bhattacharya said that the exam will commence on April 2 as scheduled. However the dates of certain papers which were slated for April end have been revised. The exams have been extended up to April 26 instead of April 20 and all exams will be held in home centres, Bhattacharya said.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 12:27 [IST]