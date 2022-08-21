Watch: Woman's stunning workout before skydiving amazes internet

India
    New Delhi, Aug 21: Skydiving is one of the most awe-inspiring life experiences in the world. Now, a video of a woman skydiver working out while hanging from the side of a plane is making the rounds on the internet.

    The video shows a woman hanging from the side of a plane and doing some abdominal exercises.

    Skydiving viral video
    Image Courtesy: katievasenina/Instagram(screen grab)

    She then releases her grip on the clings and leaps to the ground from the sky.

    "The only way to workout abs," Vasenina wrote while sharing the post.

    Since being shared, the stunning video has garnered 49.2 million and more than 5.7 lakh of likes on Instagram since being shared.

    Netizens were thrilled to watch the video and flooded the comment section of the post with their amazing remarks.

    "Nope. Absolutely not. I would have a heart attack. You look wonderful at it though", wrote an Instagram user.

    "So nerve-wracking...omg," said another.

    "Meanwhile the tandems and wing suiters in the front wondering why it's taking so long to exit," wrote a third user.

    Conceptually, jumping from an airplane two+ miles above the earth is absolutely scary. But, as soon as you leave the airplane, you're no longer scared. It's completely ironic.

