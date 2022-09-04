Watch: Mother elephant protects calf from tourists

CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exams results: Where and how to check marks

New Delhi

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 04: Whether it is the human family or the animal kingdom, a mother can go beyond anything to save her child. A recent viral video has proven it yet again. The incident from the Kruger National Park in South Africa showing a mother elephant saving her baby while crossing a road has left the internet world in awe.

The fifty six-minute-long video shows a mother elephant and a baby elephant crossing the road. While crossing it, the mother elephant simply shielded her baby with her trunk to prevent it from wandering too close to visitors. The gentle giant then appears to warn the safari-goers very politely to not approach the calf.

Mother elephant stops its child from approaching the tourists.. pic.twitter.com/ASruHsJKnn — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 3, 2022

Sharing the video, Buitengebieden wrote in the caption, "Mother elephant stops its child from approaching the tourists". The clip has garnered over 70,000 likes since being uploaded and users got spellbound after watching the immense love and affection of the mother elephant.

That was sooooo cute. All “mom’s” are protective of their kids. 🥰🥰🥰🥰 — 🇨🇦Indy R🇺🇸 (@IndumaliR) September 3, 2022

Everybody hates a tourist. Especially 🐘 — 🎅Is 🇺🇦⚔️ (@EL_wordo) September 3, 2022

That´s what parents are for. Teaching the young the perils of life. Stay away from humans at all costs, baby. — Hence horrible shadow (@88ClaphamCommon) September 3, 2022