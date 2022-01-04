YouTube
    WATCH: Man plays with puppy on the beach, video will make you smile

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 04: What is better than a video of puppy playing on the beach to make your day brighter? An adorable video of a man playing with a puppy on the beach is melting hearts online.

    The video shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden shows, a man playing with the puppy. As the man runs along the beach, puppy follows him with its tiny legs. The video will make you smile.
    Since posted on twitter, the video has garnered over 105k views and thousands of likes.

    "The little things. Life can be so beautiful," read the caption of the video tweeted by Buitengebieden.

    There is literally nothing in the world better than running with a puppy on the beach. Wrote a twitter user.

    "Thanks so much for making Twitter a better place once in a while!," wrote another.

    Awww his running is so sweet, another said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 15:53 [IST]
    X