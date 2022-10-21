Watch: Delhi, Gurugram traffic at standstill amid mad Diwali rush

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 21: Mad rush ahead of Diwali festival brought vehicular traffic to a grinding halt on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway on Friday evening. The inside areas of Gurugram witnessed heavy traffic jams.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    All of the roads nearby Sadar bazaar, Rajiv chowk, the old railway road, the new railway road and sector 14 were facing heavy traffic and commuters were stuck in traffic jams.

    ''Heavy traffic volume on the roads, due to the festive season and weekend the traffic movement is so slow on the roads but our cops are managing the traffic. At the Sirhaul border, Signature tower and some internal areas are much affected but we are managing the traffic,'' said Virender Singh Sangwan, DCP, traffic.

    The traffic snarl stretched IFFCO chowk to Sirhaul border, Kherki Daula toll plaza to Hero Honda chowk and Rajiv chowk bringing traffic to a standstill.

    Commuters heading towards Delhi are stuck in heavy traffic jams. The traffic was slow at the Signature tower, Sirhaul border, Rajiv chowk and many internal roads of the city till late evening.

    Friday, October 21, 2022, 20:49 [IST]
    X