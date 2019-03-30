  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Warm morning; light rain expected in Delhi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, March 30: It was a warm Saturday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 20.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the average in the season.

    Partly cloudy skies, thunderstorm and very light rain are forecast for the day, said a MeT department official.

    Warm morning; light rain expected in Delhi

    Relative humidity was 68 percent at 8.30 AM, he said.

    Weather forecast for March 30: Rainy weekend likely for Delhi-NCR

    Maximum temperature is expected to be around 37 degrees Celsius, he said.

    The maximum temperature was 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 18.2 degrees Celsius, on Friday.

    PTI

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    weather new delhi

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 12:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue