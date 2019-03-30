Warm morning; light rain expected in Delhi

New Delhi

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, March 30: It was a warm Saturday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 20.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the average in the season.

Partly cloudy skies, thunderstorm and very light rain are forecast for the day, said a MeT department official.

Relative humidity was 68 percent at 8.30 AM, he said.

Maximum temperature is expected to be around 37 degrees Celsius, he said.

The maximum temperature was 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 18.2 degrees Celsius, on Friday.

PTI