    Want to watch Tokyo Olympics? Get tickets at just Rs 43 lakhs!

    New Delhi, Aug 22: The organisers of next years Tokyo Olympics have made tickets available to Japanese residents. All one needs is USD 60,000.

    The organisers are offering high-end hospitality packages to Japanese residents with prices as high as 6.35 million yen($60,000) that is little over Rs. 43 lakhs!

    Tokyo Olympics

    The package includes opening and closing ceremony, 9 days of track and field with luxury seating and dining. The low-end packages start at $1500 for one session at a less popular event.

    The ticket demand is very high hence unofficial re-selling is expected. The travel and hotel rates are soaring and is going to be particularly very costly for the people coming from outside Japan.

    Check out what is included in the luxury pacakge:

    • Elegant commemorative souvenir VIP access pass
    • Gourmet dining prepared by top international chef
    • Specially selected Champagne , fine wine and beers
    • First class personal service
    • Event host and celebrity appearances

    However organisers have designed these luxury packages mainly for the wealthy for whom this an opportunity for doing business.

    For the average Japanese resident there is a lottery system through which one can avail tickets, the results of the same will be announced next month.

    For the enthusiasts who are coming from outside Japan, it is a must to go through the Authorized Ticket Resellers, who are flooded with unprecedented demand. Many of the resellers are in a tie-up with expensive hotels, they also offer high-end packages at 20% service charge to each ticket.

    Reports suggest that Tokyo Olympics is almost 30 times more popular than the London Olympics held in 2012.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
