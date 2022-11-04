Voting for MCD elections in Delhi to be held on December 04, results on December 07

New Delhi, Nov 04: Delhi's election commissioner Vijay Kumar Dev on Friday announced that the voting for MCD elections in Delhi will be held on December 04. The results will be declared on December 07.

The Model Code of Conduct comes into force in the national capital from Friday itself, he said.

''Voting for the municipal polls in Delhi will be held on December 4 while the results will be announced on December 7. The filing of nominations will begin from November 7 and the last date for the same is November 14,'' Dev said at a press conference.

''There are 68 assembly units covering the MCD jurisdiction, says SEC Vijay Dev, adding as per 2011 census, out of 250 wards, 42 will be for SC and 21 in 42 will be reserved for women. As on today, we have total 1.46 crores voters in Delhi on conducted on 13,665 polling stations. The polling will be conducted on EVMs,'' he said.Municipal elections in Delhi are scheduled to be held to elect 250 councillors of Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

This would be the first election to the municipal corporation since the 3 municipal bodies were reunified in May 2022.

The tenure of NDMC, SDMC and EDMC came to an end on 18 May, 2022. The previous municipal elections were held in April 2017 to elect the councillors of the 3 municipal corporations.

In March 2022, the state Election Commission indefinitely deferred the municipal elections that were scheduled to be held in April 2022. On 22 March, the Union Government approved the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill to merge the 3 municipal corporations back to a single body. The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi formally came into existence on 22 May, 2022.