Vivo to launch V25 5G smartphone in India soon; Check expected price, specifications here

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 12: Smartphone maker Vivo looks to expand its presence in India with the launch of the Vivo V25 5G on September 15.

Vivo took to Twitter to announce this exciting news and asked users to explore the Vivo V25 5 G's magical world with the new smartphone.

"Experience the magical world of vivo V25. A phone that provides you with delightful experiences. Launching on 15th Sept at 12 PM. Block your date & get ready to DelightEveryMoment, Vivo tweeted.

Vivo V25 5 G, where it is available?

You can buy V25 5 G on the e-commerce platform Flipkart along with the official Vivo store and retail stores across the country.

Vivo V25 5 G: What is the price?

The latest Vivo V25 5G smartphone is likely to cost at around Rs 30,000 in India.

Here are some of the expected specifications of Vivo V25 5G:

The Vivo V25 5G is likely to offer a 50-megapixel Eye AF selfie camera at the front.

V25 5G's rear panel will have a color-changing fluorite AG glass design.

The V25 5G's will have 8GB 'Extended RAM' feature will also be available in it.

The smartphone will feature a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

The device consists 4,500mAh battery with Android 12 out-of-the-box, 128GB of inbuilt storage, and 44W charging support.