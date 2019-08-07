Vistara to kick off flights from Delhi to Bangkok: Check flight schedule, fare

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 07: Full service carrier Vistara has announced Delhi-Bangkok, Thailand daily flights. Bankok will be its third international destination after Singapore and Dubai even as it is set to launch flights on the overseas routes from August 6.

Vistara will commence services on the Delhi-Bangkok route from August 27 with an Airbus A320 plane, the airline said in a release.

Vistara will commence services on the Delhi-Bangkok route from August 27 with an Airbus A320 plane, the airline said in a release. Economy ticket prices for a return trip is Rs 17,000 approximately. Premium economy tickets for a return trip is Rs 24,000 approximately while business class tickets for a return trip come at a price of Rs 48,000 approximately.

'Mayday' call incident: DGCA allows both Vistara pilots to resume flying duties

The domestic private carrier is 51 per cent owned by Tata Sons along with 49 percent stake of SIA.

"Bangkok as a key gateway to Thailand continues to boost international commerce, trade and tourism in the Thailand, making the business case more promising for us," said Leslie Thng, chief executive officer, Vistara in the release.

Vistara will kickstart its international operations from August 6 with a flight to Singapore from New Delhi. This will be followed by the launch of services on the Mumbai-Singapore route from August 7.