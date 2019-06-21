  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vistara, GoAir, IndiGo announce discounts on flight tickets, check details

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, June 21: Airlines such IndiGo, Vistara and GoAir have recently announced discounts on bookings and introduced flights on new routes.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    GoAir

    Budget carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets as low as Rs 899 on Bagdogra- Guwahati route. The sale - for which bookings are open till June 23.

    The six-day booking period is valid for travel between 1 July 2019 and 30 September 2019.

    Customers can get extra 10%* off on domestic bookings by using the promo code- GOAIR10. However, the promo code is applicable only on booking made through www.goair.in or GoAir mobile app, the airline said in a release.

    The promo code is not valid no these dates - July 3 to July 5, August 9 to August 18, August 23 to August 25, August 30 to September 3 and September 9 to September 19.

    Other routes covered under GoAir's latest offer include Patna-Ranchi ( ₹1,199), Guwahati-Bagdogra ( ₹1,299), Kolkata-Bhubaneswar ( ₹1,399), Ahmedabad-Delhi ( ₹1,798), Delhi-Lucknow ( ₹1,769), Chandigarh-Srinagar ( ₹1,777), Mumbai-Kochi ( ₹1,789), Ahmedabad-Delhi ( ₹1,798) and Delhi-Goa ( ₹3,200) and Leh-Srinagar ( ₹4,709), among others.

    Vistara

    Vistara has announced that the airline has expanded its network with the addition of 62 new flights to and from Mumbai and Delhi.

    Vistara is giving tickets starting from Rs 1,299 for Economy Class, Rs 1,999 for Premium Economy, and Rs 4,999 for Business Class.

    Under Vistara's sale, the lowest fare is for Jammu to Srinagar for Rs 1,299 and the highest fare is available for the route Delhi to Cochin for Rs 3,999.

    IndiGo

    IndiGo has announced the launch of a Delhi-Chengdu flight from September 15. Chengdu will be IndiGo's 19th international destination once it officially enters the China market.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    flight

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 8:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue