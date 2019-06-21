Vistara, GoAir, IndiGo announce discounts on flight tickets, check details

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, June 21: Airlines such IndiGo, Vistara and GoAir have recently announced discounts on bookings and introduced flights on new routes.

GoAir

Budget carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets as low as Rs 899 on Bagdogra- Guwahati route. The sale - for which bookings are open till June 23.

The six-day booking period is valid for travel between 1 July 2019 and 30 September 2019.

Customers can get extra 10%* off on domestic bookings by using the promo code- GOAIR10. However, the promo code is applicable only on booking made through www.goair.in or GoAir mobile app, the airline said in a release.

The promo code is not valid no these dates - July 3 to July 5, August 9 to August 18, August 23 to August 25, August 30 to September 3 and September 9 to September 19.

Other routes covered under GoAir's latest offer include Patna-Ranchi ( ₹1,199), Guwahati-Bagdogra ( ₹1,299), Kolkata-Bhubaneswar ( ₹1,399), Ahmedabad-Delhi ( ₹1,798), Delhi-Lucknow ( ₹1,769), Chandigarh-Srinagar ( ₹1,777), Mumbai-Kochi ( ₹1,789), Ahmedabad-Delhi ( ₹1,798) and Delhi-Goa ( ₹3,200) and Leh-Srinagar ( ₹4,709), among others.

Vistara

Vistara has announced that the airline has expanded its network with the addition of 62 new flights to and from Mumbai and Delhi.

Vistara is giving tickets starting from Rs 1,299 for Economy Class, Rs 1,999 for Premium Economy, and Rs 4,999 for Business Class.

Under Vistara's sale, the lowest fare is for Jammu to Srinagar for Rs 1,299 and the highest fare is available for the route Delhi to Cochin for Rs 3,999.

IndiGo

IndiGo has announced the launch of a Delhi-Chengdu flight from September 15. Chengdu will be IndiGo's 19th international destination once it officially enters the China market.