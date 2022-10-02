Viral video: Youth stabbed to death for giving testimony in court in Delhi

GAIL is hiring for 77 posts: Earn up to Rs 2 lakh, apply now @ gailonline.com

New Delhi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 02: A youth was murdered allegedly for giving testimony in a court by a group of men on Saturday. The brutal act was caught on camera and the clip has now gone viral.

The man was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri area, according to a report in PTI. The cops were informed about the incident around 7.40 pm.

The victim was identified as Manish, a resident of Sunder Nagri, and three persons (Aalam, Bilal, and Faizan) have been arrested in connection with this murder case.

Manish's cellphone was snatched and attacked with a knife a year ago by the two accused (Kasim and Mohsin), PTI reports. As he filed a case, he and his family members were pressurised and threatened to withdraw the case.

A Dalit youth named Manish was stabbed to death in Sunder Nagri area of ​​Delhi, 3 accused (Aalam, Bilal & Faizan) arrested. Manish was already under threat to withdraw a case against the accused.



CM @ArvindKejriwal are you done with playing Garba in Gujarat ! pic.twitter.com/NmtVd2ZJbY — Pushyamitra 🚩🇮🇳🪷🇮🇳🚩 (@pushyamitrsunga) October 2, 2022

Manish appeared before the court to give his testimony on September 28. This, he did, despite threats. Three days later, he was hacked to death by the three accused.

The murder was caught on CCTV footage. In the clip, he is attacked by the three men with the knife. The shocking part of the story is passersby remains mute spectators.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared "brought dead", the police said.

Story first published: Sunday, October 2, 2022, 16:39 [IST]