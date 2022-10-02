YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Viral video: Youth stabbed to death for giving testimony in court in Delhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 02: A youth was murdered allegedly for giving testimony in a court by a group of men on Saturday. The brutal act was caught on camera and the clip has now gone viral.

    The man was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri area, according to a report in PTI. The cops were informed about the incident around 7.40 pm.

    Viral video: Youth stabbed to death for giving testimony in court in Delhi

    The victim was identified as Manish, a resident of Sunder Nagri, and three persons (Aalam, Bilal, and Faizan) have been arrested in connection with this murder case.

    Viral video: Passengers join in impromptu Garba performance at Bengaluru airport Viral video: Passengers join in impromptu Garba performance at Bengaluru airport

    Manish's cellphone was snatched and attacked with a knife a year ago by the two accused (Kasim and Mohsin), PTI reports. As he filed a case, he and his family members were pressurised and threatened to withdraw the case.

    Manish appeared before the court to give his testimony on September 28. This, he did, despite threats. Three days later, he was hacked to death by the three accused.

    The murder was caught on CCTV footage. In the clip, he is attacked by the three men with the knife. The shocking part of the story is passersby remains mute spectators.

    The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared "brought dead", the police said.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    viral news

    Story first published: Sunday, October 2, 2022, 16:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X