Viral video shows 7 members of one family riding a bike: Watch

    New Delhi, Aug 31: In India it is not uncommon to see people travelling in overcrowded vehicles.

    Now a video of a family riding on one motorcycle has caught the attention of internet users. Shared by the IAS officer Surpriya Sahu, the video shows a family of 7 riding a motorcycle. She posted the video with the caption 'Speechless.'

    In all 7 family members including four children and three adults are seen rigging the bike. Two kids are first positioned on the bike's petrol tank. Then two kids are seated on the laps of two women who are sitting on the backseat of the motorcycle.

    The internet has ha a mixed response to the video. While one said that it is a good advertisement for the motorcycle, another said it is not funny and poverty in India is real.

    7 people are risking their lives because they cannot afford a safer option to travel. Another said that the man should be arrested for safety hazard to his own family and other motorists on the road.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 12:39 [IST]
    X