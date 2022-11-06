Video of man urinating on Delhi Metro tracks goes viral

New Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 06: A video of a man urinating at a Delhi Metro station platform has gone viral. The clip has come as a shock to many as Delhi Metro stations' premises are known for their neat and clean ambience and penalties are levied for indulging in public nuisance such as spitting.

In the clip, the said man is seen standing at a Delhi Metro station platform and urinating on the tracks. The undated video was shared a few days ago on Twitter by a user with a caption reading, "Maybe this Happened first time in Delhi Metro", according to a report in PTI.

The user also tagged the Delhi chief minister's office and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). A senior official of the Delhi Metro on Sunday said, "Passengers are advised to help in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene inside the system. Toilets have been provided at the station for the use of passengers".

"In case any such activity is noticed, passengers may contact nearest DMRC official or contact our 24×7 helpline no. 155370 or Security helpline no. 155655 so that immediate action can be taken," he added. In the video, the man behind the camera can be heard saying, "Where are you urinating? What are you doing?", to which the offender replies, "Ho gaya, zyada ho gaya (happened a bit too much)".

"Not a pleasant sight. He should have used the conveniences provided at the station. Hope there are facilities available, [sic]" a user expressed his displeasure over the incident on Twitter. Another user said, "Its shameful act But But is there a toilet at any of Metro Stations? If not, is this not basic facilities that should be available?"

Users are directed their anger at the Metro Stations questioning why there are not toilets. "There is no toilets at metro stations 😳😳😳??? Then how can we blame the public? What if the guy is diabetic? I would suggest govt officials at responsible positions to visit good countries outside India and see the facilities provided for the people. Just visit the nearby UAE, [sic]" a user stated.

Story first published: Sunday, November 6, 2022, 15:43 [IST]