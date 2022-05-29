Vat Savitri Vrat 2022: Date, Time, Fasting Rules, Method and Importance

New Delhi, May 29: Vat Savitri Puja is a popular festival observed by Hindu married women. This year Vat Savitri Puja falls on May 30, 2022, Monday. Vat Savitri Puja concurs with Shani Jayanti or the birth anniversary of Shani Dev, on the Amavasya Tithi (New Moon Day) of Jyestha month.

Vat Savitri Vrat is one of the most popular festivals of North India. The states of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana celebrate the festival, in a completely different fervour.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022: Shubh Muhurat

The Amavasya Tithi will begin on May 29, 2022, at 02:54 PM and will end on May 30, 2022, at 04:59 PM.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 significance

Vat Savitri fast has special significance for Hindu women as they fast for the longevity of their husbands. On this day, married women walk around the banyan tree and tie a thread of protection on it and pray for the long life of the husband.

According to religious beliefs, the wife who observes this fast with true devotion, not only gets virtue, but all the troubles on her husband are also removed.

Women dress in fine sarees and jewelry, and their day begins with the offering of any five fruits and a coconut.

On this day, married women and young girls wear yellow robes and pray to Hindu goddesses for long lives for their husbands.

Usually, women also adorn themselves and do Solah Sringar (16 bridal adornments).

Each woman winds white thread around a banyan tree seven times as a reminder of their husbands. They fast for the whole day.

Take blessing of mother-in-law and the pujari (Brahmin priest) Guruji with fruits and respect.

On this day, do not harm any animal, big or small. Do not forget to listen to the story of Vat Savitri.

Your vrat is incomplete without listening to the brave story of Savitri.