Varamahalakshmi Vratham 2021: Puja Timings, Significance and Puja Vidhanam

New Delhi, Aug 20: Varamahalakshmi Vrata, is an important Hindu festival celebrated in the honour of Goddess Lakshmi, the wife of Lord Vishnu. Varamahalakshmi festival falls in the month of Shravana (July-August) Shukla Pakshaor the Friday before the day of the full moon -Poornima in the Hindu month of Shravana.

Varalakshmi Puja day, is celebrated to appease the Goddess Lakshmi, the Godess of wealth. Varalakshmi is one who grants boons ("Vara"), to devotees who worship her on this day. The festival is very popular in the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Varamahalakshmi Vrata Significance:

The Vratham is performed to offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and to seek her divine blessings. According to Hindu mythology Goddess Lakshmi is the presiding deity of prosperity, wealth, fortune, wisdom, light.

Varamahalakshmi Vrata is performed by a married woman (sumangalis) for the well being of all their family members, especially the husband, to get progeny etc. It is believed that worshipping the Goddess Varalakshmi on this day is equivalent to worshipping Ashtalakshmi - the eight goddesses of Wealth, Earth, Wisdom, Love, Fame, Peace, Contentment, and Strength.

Those who perform this Vratam will be blessed with Dhana (food), Dhanya (food), Aayu (Long life), Aarogya (health), Aishwarya (wealth), Santanana (progeny) and Soubhagya (long life of husband).

Muhurtam for Varalakshmi Vratam

Sunrise, Simha Lagna Puja Muhurta:05:53 AM to 07:59 AM

Sunset, Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat(Evening):06:40 PM to 08:07 PM

Vrishchika Lagna Puja Muhurat (Afternoon): 12:35 PM to 02:54 PM

Vrisabha Lagna Puja Muhurat (Midnight):11:07 PM to 01:03 PM, August 21.

Puja Vidhanam

On this day, women wake up early and go for a head bath.

Married women observe fast till sunset for the prosperity of their family.

Women set up a puja altar and install a sacred pot also called as Kalasam.

The Kalasam is decorated with flowers, turmeric powder, vermilin over it. An idol of Lord Varamahalakshmi is placed near by.

The Kalasam is placed under the rice spread on the banana leaf.

Women chant Lakshmi Astotharam and Shatanamavali along with reading the story of this vratam.

During the Puja, ladies tie yellow thread with 9 knots in their hands.The yellow thread is worn by women so that their husbands live a long and healthy life.

Next, the women will offer prasadams and jaggery to the Goddess.

Do's and Don'ts

Those who wish to perform Varalakshmi Vratam should perform Upavaasa. Do not eat anything before sunset.Pregnant women can refrain from fasting (Upvaas). Even if you are under any medical treatment you can refrain from Upvaas.

Can pregnant women perform this Pooja?

Women can perform Varalakhmi Vrata till 5th month of pregnancy period. After that, it is considered as theetu so not advisable to perform the pooja.

Even unmarried women can do Varamahalakshmi Puja along with their mother.These are some of the things a woman needs to do when she is observing the Varamahalakshmi Puja. So, if you are doing it for the first time, it is best to learn it from an experienced woman.