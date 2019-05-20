Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2019 date and time confirmed

New Delhi, May 20: The Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2019 dates have been confirmed. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

It has now been confirmed that the UBSE will declare the results on May 30. The results would be declared by 10.30 post a press conference.

Last year the UBSE had declared the result on May 26 and the pass percentage was recorded at 74.57 per cent for class 10 and 78.57 per cent for class 10.

The class 10 exams began on March 2 and concluded on March 25 and class 12 exams began on March 1 and concluded on March 26. The results once declared will be available on ubse.uk.gov.in.

How to check Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2019:

Go too ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on the link of your relevant stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout