  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2019 date and time confirmed

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 20: The Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2019 dates have been confirmed. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    It has now been confirmed that the UBSE will declare the results on May 30. The results would be declared by 10.30 post a press conference.

    Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2019 date and time confirmed

    Last year the UBSE had declared the result on May 26 and the pass percentage was recorded at 74.57 per cent for class 10 and 78.57 per cent for class 10.

    The class 10 exams began on March 2 and concluded on March 25 and class 12 exams began on March 1 and concluded on March 26. The results once declared will be available on ubse.uk.gov.in.

    How to check Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2019:

    • Go too ubse.uk.gov.in
    • Click on the link of your relevant stream
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    uttarakhand results

    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 16:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue