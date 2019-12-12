  • search
    UPTET Admit Card 2019 released, exam date confirmed

    New Delhi, Dec 12: The UPTET Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    UPTET Admit Card 2019 released, exam date confirmed

    The UPTET would have two papers. Paper 1 is for those candidates who wish to teach in the primary classes of 1 to 5. Paper 2 is for those who wish to teach the upper primary classes 6 to 8.

    The answer keys too would be released and candidates can raise objections. The exam is being held on December 22 2019, Sunday in all districts of Uttar Pradesh.

    Last year the UPTET was held in November and the results were declared in December. The admit card is available on updeled.gov.in.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
