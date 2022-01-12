UPSC Recruitment 2022: One day left to apply for several vacancies at upsc.gov.in, here's direct link
New Delhi, Jan 12: Only one day is left to apply for over 180 vacancies to fill up 187 vacancies including posts such as Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Engineer, Junior Time Scale, Administrative Officer & Assistant Professor posts, announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
Interested candidates can apply online via the official website - upsc.gov.in latest before the last date.
Last date
Interested candidates can apply till January 13 (11:59 PM).
Click here to check the official notice
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Assistant Commissioner: 02
Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Armament-Ammunition): 29
Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Electronics): 74
Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Gentex): 54
Junior Time Scale (JTS): 17
Administrative Officer: 09
Assistant Professor: 02
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees
Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card.
No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.