UPSC Recruitment 2022: One day left to apply for several vacancies at upsc.gov.in, here's direct link

New Delhi, Jan 12: Only one day is left to apply for over 180 vacancies to fill up 187 vacancies including posts such as Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Engineer, Junior Time Scale, Administrative Officer & Assistant Professor posts, announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Interested candidates can apply online via the official website - upsc.gov.in latest before the last date.

Last date

Interested candidates can apply till January 13 (11:59 PM).

Click here to check the official notice

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Assistant Commissioner: 02

Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Armament-Ammunition): 29

Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Electronics): 74

Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Gentex): 54

Junior Time Scale (JTS): 17

Administrative Officer: 09

Assistant Professor: 02

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card.

No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 13:54 [IST]