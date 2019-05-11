  • search
    UPSC NDA NA Final Results 2018, full merit list of 520 candidates

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 11: The UPSC NDA NA Final Results 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The marks of the candidates will be available on the official website after 15 days. The exam was conducted on September 9 2018 and a total of 520 candidates have qualified for the exam. They will now have to appear for the interview. Admissions for 104th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) and Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy(NDA) for the 142nd Course will begin from July 2, 2019 says the official notification.

    For more details candidates can contact the Facilitation Counter near mGate 'C' of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos.011-23385271/ 011- 23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 Hours to 17:00 hours on any working day. The full merit list is available on http://pib.nic.in/newsite/PrintRelease.aspx?relid=189964 and http://164.100.117.97/WriteReadData/userfiles/upscList%20-%20Copy%201.pdf.

    How to check UPSC NDA NA Final Result 2018:

    • Go to www.upsc.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Click on the NDA, NA final result 2018 PDF
    • View result
    • Take a printout
    Story first published: Saturday, May 11, 2019, 7:16 [IST]
