UPSC jobs 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility, pay scale

    New Delhi, Nov 13: UPSC jobs 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Agricultural Engineer, Agricultural Engineer, Assistant Director, Lecturer, and others. The last date to submit the application is 1 December 2022.

    The post is permanent. General Central Service Group- "A" Gazetted, NonMinisterial. Pay Scale: Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. Age: 40 years.

    Qualification:

    Degree in Agricultural Engineering or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution.

    Experience: Five years' experience in Operation and Maintenance of tractors, Agricultural Machinery and allied equipment including teaching experience in any Government or private listed organisation.

    Or

    Five years' experience in handling independently testing and evaluation of farm machinery and agricultural implements in any Government or private listed organisation.

    Desirable: Post Graduate Degree in Agricultural Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

    This recruitment drive is being held to fill up 160 posts in the organisation. Senior Agricultural Engineer: 7 posts

    • Agricultural Engineer: 1 Post
    • Assistant Director: 13 Posts
    • Assistant Chemist: 1 Post
    • Assistant Hydrogeologist: 70 Posts
    • Junior Time Scale: 29 Posts
    • Assistant Chemist: 6 Posts
    • Assistant Geologist: 9 Posts
    • Assistant Geophysicist: 1 Post
    • Assistant Chemist: 14 Posts
    • Lecturer: 9 Posts

    Application Fees

    Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 14:32 [IST]
