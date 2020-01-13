UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2019 final result declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 13: The UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2019 final result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

A total of 32 candidates have been recommended for the USE and ISS. There were 32 and 33 vacancies that had been announced. The marks of the candidates will be made available within 15 days of the announcement of the results. The results are available on upsc.gov.in.

