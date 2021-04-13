UPSC ESE 2020 final result declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Apr 13: The UPSC ESE 2020 final result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The Union Public Service Commission has declared the result of the Engineering Services (Main) Exam 2020 which was held in October 2020. The interviews for the personality test was held in March and April 2021.

The appointments will be strictly made in accordance with the extant rules and number of vacancies available. Allotment of the candidates to various services and posts will be made according to the ranks obtained and preference of services expressed by them. The UPSC ESE 2020 final result is available on www.upsc.gov.in.