    UPSC CMS 2019: Over 900 govt job openings for doctors; How to apply online

    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, May 04: UPSC CMS exam 2019 details are out and over 900 government jobs are up for grabs for the doctors. Last date to apply for UPSC exam for CMS jobs is May 6, 2019.

    UPSC will be conducting an exam to fill up the posts of 965 CMS government job vacancies.

    The 965 job openings are across different government departments and the basic eligibilty criteria for applying for UPSC CMS jobs is that the candidate should have passed the MBBS.

    UPSE CMS 2019 exam for 965 job openings for doctors/ MBBS degree holders: Click Here

    CMS job opening details: Department wise

    • Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways - 300 vacancies
    • Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services - 46 vacancies
    • Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services - 250 vacancies
    • General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council - 07 vacancies
    • General Duty Medical Gr.II - 362 vacancies

    For important dates concerning UPSC CMS 2019 job application: Click Here

    How to apply for UPSC CMS exam 2019:

    • Visit https://www.upsconline.nic.in/
    • Click on the link which says "ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC".
    • In this page, there is an option called "Combined Medical Services Examination". Click on Registration form - Part-1.
    • Fill out the required details
    • Now, proceed to part -2, fill it out
    • Make payment of exam fee online
    • Submit
    • Take printout of final acknowledgement for future reference
    upsc jobs

    Story first published: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 11:03 [IST]
