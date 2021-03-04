UPSC civil services prelims 2021 notification: Important instructions for candidates

New Delhi, Mar 04: The UPSC civil services prelims 2021 notification has been released. More details are available on the official website.

Candidates who wish to apply should read the notification carefully before doing so. The last date to apply for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) examination 2021 is March 24, 6 pm. The UPSC civil services (preliminary) Examination 2021 will be conducted on June 27.

UPSC Civil Services prelims 2021: Important points

Applications can be filled online at https://upsconline.nic.in. To register for the exam you will need a photo ID card. Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government can be used as a photo ID card.

Candidates can go to the Facilitation Counter in its campus to get help while applying for the exam. Candidates can also seek help on working days between 10 am and 5 pm by calling the helpline numbers-011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543.

The UPSC Civil Services Prelims is the first stage of the exam and it is objective in nature comprising two papers. The exam serves as a screening test only and the marks obtained in the prelims will not be counted to determine the final order of merit.

Only candidates who clear the Civil Services (preliminary) exam will be eligible for the Civil Services (main) examination.

The number of candidates to be admitted to the Civil Service (main) exam will be about 12 times the total approximate number of vacancies to be filled through this examination. More details are available on https://upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.php.