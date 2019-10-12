  • search
Trending Modi xijinping Meet Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UPSC Civil Services 2018 result: Check new list of candidates here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 12: The UPSC Civil Services 2018 result was declared recently. The same is available on the official website.

    Now another list with the names of 53 candidates has been released. These candidates were part of the consolidated reserve list. It may be recalled that the result was released on April 5, 2019.

    UPSC Civil Services 2018 result: Check new list of candidates here

    In the first list, there were 759 candidates. A total of 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) had been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services like IAS, IPS, IFS etc. In the additional list, there are 38 general, 14 OBC and one SC candidate.

    "The results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2018 were declared vide Press Note dated 05.04.2019 recommending 759 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group 'A' and Group 'B' against 812 vacancies. The UPSC also said that it was also maintaining a consolidated reserve list in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories.

    UPSC Engineering Service Exam 2020 notification: Exam date announced

    As sought by the Department of Personnel & Training, the Commission has now recommended 53 candidates which include 38 General, 14 OBC and 01 SC, to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2018, the UPSC also said.

    UPSC Civil Services 2019 result: Check additional list here:

    1 0825425 PRACHI SINGHAL

    2 5812786 VISHESH DHATTERWAL

    3 6604632 HANMANE SWAPNIL RAVASAHEB

    4 1144273 AMRIT JAIN

    5 6309841 NIKHARE ANURAG UMAKANT

    6 0850622 AKHLESH GARG

    7 0863241 LAKSHAY PANDEY

    8 2201740 ARPIT R PARAKH

    9 5804888 RICKEY AGARWAL

    10 1139270 VIBHOR KHANDELWAL

    11 6704366 YASHPRATAP SHRIMAL

    12 4500806 KUNDAN KUMAR SAHAY

    13 0103302 AGRAWAL JITENDRA MURARILAL

    14 1209977 UMA MAHESHWARI G

    15 4500222 SUCHISMITA KANUNGOE

    16 6315173 CAPRIL ARORA

    17 1139387 NIKHIL JAIN

    18 0863170 KANCHAN KUMAR KANDPAL

    19 1037071 A VENKATESHWAR REDDY

    20 6602175 JOSHI NIKITA SATISH

    21 6304363 GOURAV JAIN

    22 5808021 KEVIN TOMS SKARIA

    23 0821039 KANCHAN

    24 2600469 AARISH BANSAL

    25 5807973 SHUBHAM SINGH

    26 6103759 PANKAJ SRIVASTAVA

    27 6417580 RAUNAK AGRAWAL

    28 3509296 RAJNEESH SHARMA

    29 6630018 PARAKH LOUKIK SUMATILAL

    30 0813939 ADITYA BHATT

    31 1910462 ABHILASHH

    32 0852113 ASHIS KUMAR PANDA

    33 0865019 INABAT KHALIQ

    34 5400373 KUMKUM JOSHI

    35 6312267 ANKUSH WASAN

    36 0300448 AGRIM SAINI

    37 5403059 ALOK KUMAR PANDEY

    38 7902467 BHANU PRATAP SINGH

    39 2207062 RAHUL MANDIWAL

    40 1115402 KUNAL ROHILLA

    41 0304544 SATHYARAJ S

    42 1107694 SANDEEP SHEORAN

    43 4004218 RAMESH N

    44 6308108 SANTOSH CHOUDHARY

    45 6311748 ABHIJEET YADAV

    46 0882880 SUNABH SINGH

    47 6703076 CHORAMALE PANDURANG GORAKH

    48 0874071 ABIRAMI S P

    49 1406975 SANDEEP SINGH

    50 1200857 DHILIPKUMAR T

    51 4113024 POOJA KUMARI

    52 0301762 ASHIS KUMAR SAHU

    53 0610801 ARVIND KUMAR ANAND

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    upsc results

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue