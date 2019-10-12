UPSC Civil Services 2018 result: Check new list of candidates here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 12: The UPSC Civil Services 2018 result was declared recently. The same is available on the official website.

Now another list with the names of 53 candidates has been released. These candidates were part of the consolidated reserve list. It may be recalled that the result was released on April 5, 2019.

In the first list, there were 759 candidates. A total of 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) had been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services like IAS, IPS, IFS etc. In the additional list, there are 38 general, 14 OBC and one SC candidate.

"The results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2018 were declared vide Press Note dated 05.04.2019 recommending 759 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group 'A' and Group 'B' against 812 vacancies. The UPSC also said that it was also maintaining a consolidated reserve list in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories.

As sought by the Department of Personnel & Training, the Commission has now recommended 53 candidates which include 38 General, 14 OBC and 01 SC, to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2018, the UPSC also said.

UPSC Civil Services 2019 result: Check additional list here:

1 0825425 PRACHI SINGHAL

2 5812786 VISHESH DHATTERWAL

3 6604632 HANMANE SWAPNIL RAVASAHEB

4 1144273 AMRIT JAIN

5 6309841 NIKHARE ANURAG UMAKANT

6 0850622 AKHLESH GARG

7 0863241 LAKSHAY PANDEY

8 2201740 ARPIT R PARAKH

9 5804888 RICKEY AGARWAL

10 1139270 VIBHOR KHANDELWAL

11 6704366 YASHPRATAP SHRIMAL

12 4500806 KUNDAN KUMAR SAHAY

13 0103302 AGRAWAL JITENDRA MURARILAL

14 1209977 UMA MAHESHWARI G

15 4500222 SUCHISMITA KANUNGOE

16 6315173 CAPRIL ARORA

17 1139387 NIKHIL JAIN

18 0863170 KANCHAN KUMAR KANDPAL

19 1037071 A VENKATESHWAR REDDY

20 6602175 JOSHI NIKITA SATISH

21 6304363 GOURAV JAIN

22 5808021 KEVIN TOMS SKARIA

23 0821039 KANCHAN

24 2600469 AARISH BANSAL

25 5807973 SHUBHAM SINGH

26 6103759 PANKAJ SRIVASTAVA

27 6417580 RAUNAK AGRAWAL

28 3509296 RAJNEESH SHARMA

29 6630018 PARAKH LOUKIK SUMATILAL

30 0813939 ADITYA BHATT

31 1910462 ABHILASHH

32 0852113 ASHIS KUMAR PANDA

33 0865019 INABAT KHALIQ

34 5400373 KUMKUM JOSHI

35 6312267 ANKUSH WASAN

36 0300448 AGRIM SAINI

37 5403059 ALOK KUMAR PANDEY

38 7902467 BHANU PRATAP SINGH

39 2207062 RAHUL MANDIWAL

40 1115402 KUNAL ROHILLA

41 0304544 SATHYARAJ S

42 1107694 SANDEEP SHEORAN

43 4004218 RAMESH N

44 6308108 SANTOSH CHOUDHARY

45 6311748 ABHIJEET YADAV

46 0882880 SUNABH SINGH

47 6703076 CHORAMALE PANDURANG GORAKH

48 0874071 ABIRAMI S P

49 1406975 SANDEEP SINGH

50 1200857 DHILIPKUMAR T

51 4113024 POOJA KUMARI

52 0301762 ASHIS KUMAR SAHU

53 0610801 ARVIND KUMAR ANAND