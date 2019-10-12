UPSC Civil Services 2018 result: Check new list of candidates here
New Delhi, Oct 12: The UPSC Civil Services 2018 result was declared recently. The same is available on the official website.
Now another list with the names of 53 candidates has been released. These candidates were part of the consolidated reserve list. It may be recalled that the result was released on April 5, 2019.
In the first list, there were 759 candidates. A total of 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) had been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services like IAS, IPS, IFS etc. In the additional list, there are 38 general, 14 OBC and one SC candidate.
"The results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2018 were declared vide Press Note dated 05.04.2019 recommending 759 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group 'A' and Group 'B' against 812 vacancies. The UPSC also said that it was also maintaining a consolidated reserve list in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories.
As sought by the Department of Personnel & Training, the Commission has now recommended 53 candidates which include 38 General, 14 OBC and 01 SC, to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2018, the UPSC also said.
UPSC Civil Services 2019 result: Check additional list here:
1 0825425 PRACHI SINGHAL
2 5812786 VISHESH DHATTERWAL
3 6604632 HANMANE SWAPNIL RAVASAHEB
4 1144273 AMRIT JAIN
5 6309841 NIKHARE ANURAG UMAKANT
6 0850622 AKHLESH GARG
7 0863241 LAKSHAY PANDEY
8 2201740 ARPIT R PARAKH
9 5804888 RICKEY AGARWAL
10 1139270 VIBHOR KHANDELWAL
11 6704366 YASHPRATAP SHRIMAL
12 4500806 KUNDAN KUMAR SAHAY
13 0103302 AGRAWAL JITENDRA MURARILAL
14 1209977 UMA MAHESHWARI G
15 4500222 SUCHISMITA KANUNGOE
16 6315173 CAPRIL ARORA
17 1139387 NIKHIL JAIN
18 0863170 KANCHAN KUMAR KANDPAL
19 1037071 A VENKATESHWAR REDDY
20 6602175 JOSHI NIKITA SATISH
21 6304363 GOURAV JAIN
22 5808021 KEVIN TOMS SKARIA
23 0821039 KANCHAN
24 2600469 AARISH BANSAL
25 5807973 SHUBHAM SINGH
26 6103759 PANKAJ SRIVASTAVA
27 6417580 RAUNAK AGRAWAL
28 3509296 RAJNEESH SHARMA
29 6630018 PARAKH LOUKIK SUMATILAL
30 0813939 ADITYA BHATT
31 1910462 ABHILASHH
32 0852113 ASHIS KUMAR PANDA
33 0865019 INABAT KHALIQ
34 5400373 KUMKUM JOSHI
35 6312267 ANKUSH WASAN
36 0300448 AGRIM SAINI
37 5403059 ALOK KUMAR PANDEY
38 7902467 BHANU PRATAP SINGH
39 2207062 RAHUL MANDIWAL
40 1115402 KUNAL ROHILLA
41 0304544 SATHYARAJ S
42 1107694 SANDEEP SHEORAN
43 4004218 RAMESH N
44 6308108 SANTOSH CHOUDHARY
45 6311748 ABHIJEET YADAV
46 0882880 SUNABH SINGH
47 6703076 CHORAMALE PANDURANG GORAKH
48 0874071 ABIRAMI S P
49 1406975 SANDEEP SINGH
50 1200857 DHILIPKUMAR T
51 4113024 POOJA KUMARI
52 0301762 ASHIS KUMAR SAHU
53 0610801 ARVIND KUMAR ANAND