    New Delhi, Aug 05: The UPSC CDS II result 2018 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    UPSC CDS II result 2018: Direct link to check merit list

    195 candidates have qualified for the exam of which 140 are male and 55 are women. There were 225 vacancies for the 110th short service commission course and 12 vacancies for the 24th short service commission women (non technical) course.

    The official notice and the merit list of successful candidates has been released by the UPSC.

    The merit list is available on www.hindustantimes.com/static/ht2019/8/FR-CDS-II-2018-OTA-Engl.pdf.

    Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 7:47 [IST]
