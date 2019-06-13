UPSC CDS 2 2019 notification out; Over 400 vacancies in armed forces; How to apply for CDS exam

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 12: UPSC CDS-2 2019 application form is out and the official notification for recruitment into the armed formes through CDS-2 exam or Combined Defence Services Examination (II) has been released on UPSC's official website. CDS (II) application process began on June 12, 2019, and the last date to apply is July 8, 2019.

UPSC CDS-2 2019 notification has complete details of how to apply for Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers Training Academy through Combined Defence Services Examination. CDS Examination is conducted twice a year by the UPSC Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for recruitment into the Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Indian Air Force Academy.

CDS 2 2019 exam date, selection process, vacancies:

UPSC CDS II Exam 2019 will be held on September 8, 2019. Selection will be based on written exam and interview conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB). UPSC CDS-2 exam is being conducted for 100 vacancies in Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; 45 in Indian Naval Academy; Ezhimala, 32 in Air Force Academy Hyderabad; 225 in Officers' Training Academy, Chennai; and 15 for SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course at Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

Download UPSC CDS-2 2019 official notification: Click Here

How to apply online for UPSC CDS-2 2019 exam:

Visit upsconline.nic.in .

. Click on "ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC."

Select the option of 'Combined Defense Services Examination (II)'.

Click of Part I Registration ( Click Here to directly go to that page).

to directly go to that page). Provide general details such as Name, Date of birth, E-mail ID, Category, etc. And other information asked for.

Choose preference for IMA, INA, AFA and OTA.

After Part 1 Registration obtain unique Registration ID and other details for reference.

Select the option of 'Part II Registration' after completing the first part. Enter the Registration ID and Date of Birth.

First pay the application fee through online or offline mode.

Next, upload scanned images of Photograph and Signature.

From the drop down menu, select the exam centers for CDS II 2019 Examination.

After all the above steps are completed, a confirmation page will be generated. Candidates should take a print out of this page for future correspondence.