UPSC CAPF 2019: Now apply for 323 posts, check details

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 24: UPSC CAPF 2019 has released a notification to recruit a total of 323 posts that needs to be filled up through Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) examination.

The last date to apply for the examination is till May 20, 2019. The written examination will be conducted on August 18, 2019.

The recruitment will be conducted for recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

UPSC CAPF 2019: Important Dates

Opening date of application: April 24, 2019

Closing date of application: May 20, 2019

Date of examination: August 18, 2019

UPSC CAPF 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates willing to apply for the post must hold a Bachelor's degree from a recognized University of the country.

Age Limit

Candidates should be between the age group 20 to 25 years of age.

UPSC CAPF 2019: Selection Process

The selection process of the exam comprises of Written Examination, Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests, Interview/Personality Test and Final Selection / Merit. The written examination consists of two papers- Paper I is of General Ability and Intelligence and Paper II is of General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension.