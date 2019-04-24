  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UPSC CAPF 2019: Now apply for 323 posts, check details

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 24: UPSC CAPF 2019 has released a notification to recruit a total of 323 posts that needs to be filled up through Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) examination.

    UPSC CAPF 2019: Now apply for 323 posts, check details

    The last date to apply for the examination is till May 20, 2019. The written examination will be conducted on August 18, 2019.

    The recruitment will be conducted for recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

    UPSC CAPF 2019: Important Dates

    • Opening date of application: April 24, 2019
    • Closing date of application: May 20, 2019
    • Date of examination: August 18, 2019

    UPSC CAPF 2019: Eligibility Criteria

    • Candidates willing to apply for the post must hold a Bachelor's degree from a recognized University of the country.

    Age Limit

    • Candidates should be between the age group 20 to 25 years of age.

    UPSC CAPF 2019: Selection Process

    The selection process of the exam comprises of Written Examination, Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests, Interview/Personality Test and Final Selection / Merit. The written examination consists of two papers- Paper I is of General Ability and Intelligence and Paper II is of General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    upsc recruitment

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 14:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue