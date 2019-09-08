Update on SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card for central region

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 08: The revised details of SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card for the central region has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam will be held from September 11 to September 14 2019. Candidates should download the admit card 3 days before the exam.

The commission had rescheduled the exam for the Central Region due to a technical reason. Once the revised schedule is out, the admit card would be out.

The Tier 2 exam will contain questions from quantitative abilities, English language and comprehension, statistics and general studies. Total marks are 200 and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The admit card once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.