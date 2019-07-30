  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Update on RRB JE Result 2019

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 30: The RRB JE Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    Update on RRB JE Result 2019

    It may be recalled that the final answer key had been released last week. "The decision of the RRB on the keys and questions is final and no further correspondence will be entertained," a notification had said.

    The RRB JE result for first stage CBT will be prepared on the basis of the final JE answer key. The raw score of each candidate will be normalised as per the formula given on the official website of the RRB.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb results

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 8:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue