UP D.EI.Ed result for all semesters declared: Direct link to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 29: The UP D.EI.Ed result for all semesters have been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam results were announced by the Exam Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj. The UP D.EI.Ed result can be downloaded by entering the Roll Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Value in the form that is given on the website.

Below we will given you the direct link as well as the steps to download the results. The results are available on btcexam.in.

Direct link to download UP D.EI.Ed result.

How to download UP D.EI.Ed result:

Go to btcexam.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout