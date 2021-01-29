YouTube
    UP D.EI.Ed result for all semesters declared: Direct link to download

    New Delhi, Jan 29: The UP D.EI.Ed result for all semesters have been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam results were announced by the Exam Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj. The UP D.EI.Ed result can be downloaded by entering the Roll Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Value in the form that is given on the website.

    Below we will given you the direct link as well as the steps to download the results. The results are available on btcexam.in.

    How to download UP D.EI.Ed result:

    • Go to btcexam.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

