UOK result 2019 declared, how to check

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 25: The UOK result 2019 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

The University of Kota declared the BA Part 2 result and students can check the same using their roll numbers. The University was established in 2003 and has around 180 colleges under it. The results are available on uok.ac.in.

How to check UOK Result 2019:

Go to uok.ac.in

Click on the result link

Select the type of exam

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout