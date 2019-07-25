  • search
    UOK result 2019 declared, how to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 25: The UOK result 2019 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

    The University of Kota declared the BA Part 2 result and students can check the same using their roll numbers. The University was established in 2003 and has around 180 colleges under it. The results are available on uok.ac.in.

    How to check UOK Result 2019:

    • Go to uok.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Select the type of exam
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 7:54 [IST]
