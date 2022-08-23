Unidentified assailants open fire in Delhi killing 2

New Delhi

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Aug 23: Two men were killed and another sustained injuries after two unidentified people opened fire on them in west Delhi's Mundka area, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday, they said.

All three were residents of JJ Colony, Bakkarwala and were taken to hospitals where doctors declared Mangal (60) and Joginder (42) brought dead while Mohan Lal (62) is undergoing treatment.

Teams from the crime and forensic science laboratory have inspected the spot of the incident and found six empty cartridges and three live cartridges. A helmet belonging to one of the assailants was also found on a slab at the entry point of the street, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said.

The CCTV footage was analysed and two men in the age group of 25 to 28 years were seen coming from Bakkarwala village at 9.05 pm and after a few minutes, were seen running back, the officer said. One of them was wearing a black cap and another had tied a muffler on his head, the DCP said. According to Lal, he along with Mangal had gone to Joginder’s house where one more person was also present, police said.

Man arrested in Delhi over firing incident

Around 9 pm, two men came there and asked about the residence of Satish -- Joginder's deceased father. As Joginder pointed towards the photo of his father, the assailants opened fire. Joginder and Mangal fell down while Lal ran inside the house, they said.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) and Arms Act has been registered at Mundka police station. Section 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) was also added in the case, police said.

Joginder was from the Sansi community and involved in three cases of the Excise Act, while his wife was involved in two cases of the Excise Act, police said. Mangal had a tent business and Lal is an e-rickshaw driver.