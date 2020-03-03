  • search
    UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: 121 vacancies for JE (Civil) posts, apply online starting todat

    Dehradun, Mar 03: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), has invited online applications from interested candidates for filling 121 vacancies to the post of Junior Engineers (Civil) for various categories through direct selection to be posted in various departments of the Uttarakhand government.

    The application-cum-registration process starts from March 3, 2020 and closes on April 2, 2020 with April 4, 2020 as the last date for paying the examination fee.

    Age Criteria And Fees

    Minimum age: 21

    Maximum age: 42

    Candidates must remit a specified amount of Rs. 300 (Gen/OBC of Uttarakhand) and Rs. 150 (SC/ST/PWD and EWS of Uttarakhand) respectively as examination fee through online (net-banking/credit/debit etc. payments gateways) mode only on or before April 4, 2020.

    Educational Criteria And Eligibility

    Candidates must possess a Diploma (three years) in Civil Engineering discipline from a recognised University/Institution established by law in India.

    Selection And Pay Scale

    The selection of candidates for Junior Engineers posts through UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 will be done through a Written Examination and Interview. Candidates selected for Junior Engineers posts through UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 will be paid emolument in the scale of Rs. 44,900 to Rs. 1,42,400 per month.

    How To Apply

    Candidates applying for Junior Engineers posts through UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 must register online on the official UKSSSC website at http://sssc.uk.gov.in/ through OTR from March 3, 2020 onwards, and submit their applications on or before April 2, 2020.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 12:12 [IST]
