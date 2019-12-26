  • search
Trending Flashback 2019 NPR
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UGC NET Result to be declared on this date

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 26: The UGC NET Result would be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The exams were held between December 2 and December 6, 2019. The final answer key has been released and more than 10 lakh candidates took the exams. The results can be expected with in December 31, 2019.

    UGC NET Result to be declared on this date

    Meanwhile, the CSIR NET result scheduled to be released on December 31, 2019, is likely to be delayed. This is because the exams were not held in Assam and Meghalaya, where over 7,500 candidates had registered for the exams.

    The exams in Meghalaya and Assam would be conducted on December 27, 2019. The fresh admit cards too have been released for the purpose. The result once declared will be available on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ugc net results

    Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 7:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue