UGC NET Result 2019 result expected tomorrow

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 30: The UGC NET Result 2019 would be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The exams were held between December 2 and December 6, 2019. The final answer key has been released and more than 10 lakh candidates took the exams. The results can be expected within December 31, 2019.

The exams were not held in Assam and Meghalaya, where over 7,500 candidates had registered for the exams. The results could be declared before December 31, 2019.

The exams in Meghalaya and Assam would be conducted on December 27, 2019. The fresh admit cards to have been released for the purpose. The result once declared will be available on csirnet.nta.nic.in.