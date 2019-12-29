UGC NET Result 2019 date: Expected this week

New Delhi

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 29: The UGC NET Result 2019 would be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The exams were held between December 2 and December 6, 2019. The final answer key has been released and more than 10 lakh candidates took the exams. The results can be expected with in December 31, 2019.

The exams were not held in Assam and Meghalaya, where over 7,500 candidates had registered for the exams. The results could be declared before December 31 2019.

The exams in Meghalaya and Assam would be conducted on December 27, 2019. The fresh admit cards too have been released for the purpose. The result once declared will be available on csirnet.nta.nic.in.