    UGC NET 2022 result soon: Check latest update

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 28: UGC NET 2022: The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test results are expected to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) soon.

    Candidates can check their UGC NET result through ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep their application number and date of birth ready before checking the UGC NET result.

    UGC NET 2022 result soon: Check latest update

    The NTA is also expected to release the final answer keys for the December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles of UGC NET.

    The UGC NET 2022 exams were held in four phases from July 9 to October 14. To qualify, candidates must score a minimum 40 per cent for the general category and 35 per cent for the reserved category.

    Owing to covid, UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles were held together across the country.

    UGC NET 2022: How to check

    • Go to the UGC NET's official page ugcnet.nta.nic.in
    • On the homepage, click on "UGC NET Result 2022" tab
    • Enter your credentials and submit
    • Download the NTA UGC NET 2022 Result
    • Take a printout and keep it for future reference

    Story first published: Friday, October 28, 2022, 15:11 [IST]
    X