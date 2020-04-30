UGC guidelines on exams and academic calendar

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 30: The UGC has released new guidelines on exams and the academic calendar for universities. More details are available on the official website.

The academic session 2020-21 may commence from August 1 for old students and from September 1 for fresh students.

The intermediate semester students will be graded based on internal assessment of the present and previous semester. In states where the coronavirus situation has normalised, there will be exams in July and for the terminal semester students, exams will be held in July.

A COVID-19 cell will be constituted in every university which will be empowered to solve the issues of students. These would be related to the academic calendar and examinations. Within the UGC, a COVID-19 cell would be created for faster decision making.