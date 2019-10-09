  • search
    New Delhi, Oct 09: The UCEED 2020 applications will release today. More details are available on the official website.

    The application form for the Undergraduate Common Entrance for Design (UCEED) for admission to Bachelor's of Design (B.Des) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) for admission to Masters in Design (M.Des) will be released by the IIT Bombay today.

    UCEED 2020 applications to release today, check full details

    The registration process would conclude on November 8 2019 and the exams will be held on January 18 2020. Candidates can apply until November 16. There would be a late fee of Rs 500 applicable.

    UCEED students would required a class 12 or equivalent certificate and in the case of CEED it would be a degree or diploma. The UCEED exam will comprise of Part-A which will be computer based and Part-B which will comprise questions relating to sketching. This would be in paper-pen mode. The exam is of three hours duration.

    The exam will be held in 24 cities and a candidate can attempt the exam for a maximum of two times in consecutive years.

    The fee for the course is Rs 3,000. For reserved category students, it is Rs 1,500. For foreign nationals from SAARC nations it is 200 USD and for non-SAARC countries it is 325 USD. The regular fee of Rs 500 would be applicable for candidates who apply between November 10 and November 16 2019. More details are available on uceed.iitb.ac.in.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 6:51 [IST]
